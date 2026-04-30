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SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 3.7% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
SoFi Technologies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Record Q1 operating performance: SoFi shares jumped after reporting revenue up 42.6% to $1.09B and EPS of $0.12, with membership, loan originations and net income all rising while FY2026 guidance was left at roughly $0.60 EPS.
  • Near‑term headwinds despite the beat: Management flagged a drop in Technology Platform revenue after losing a major client, prompting analyst downgrades and leaving the street with a consensus "Hold" and a $23.61 price target.
  • Legal and insider risk: A securities‑fraud probe by Block & Leviton creates a legal overhang that could prolong volatility, and insiders have been net sellers recently, increasing downside concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.10. 94,115,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 64,071,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 operating performance — revenue and profits expanded sharply (membership, loan originations, and net income all rose), giving buyers a fundamental reason to re-enter the name. SoFi Q1 2026 earnings: Record revenue, profit doubles
  • Positive Sentiment: New product push — SoFi launched SoFi Big Business Banking to combine fiat and crypto operations within a nationally chartered bank, which could expand enterprise revenue opportunities and differentiate its payments/banking stack. SoFi Tech (SOFI) Launches Big Business Banking to Integrate Fiat and Crypto Operations
  • Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow — heavy call buying (large increase vs. average) suggests speculative/positioning activity that can amplify intraday upside. (Company filing/market data entry)
  • Neutral Sentiment: Corporate housekeeping — SoFi scheduled its virtual 2026 annual meeting for June 17; routine item with limited near‑term market impact. SoFi Schedules 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst adjustments with mixed tone — Needham trimmed its price target but kept a Buy; that preserves some analyst support even as targets are being reset. Needham price target cut to $25 (Benzinga)
  • Negative Sentiment: Securities‑fraud probe — Block & Leviton announced an investigation into potential securities law violations, a legal overhang that increases downside risk and could prolong volatility. SoFi Technologies, Inc. Investigated For Securities Fraud
  • Negative Sentiment: Guidance/tech platform concerns and analyst downgrades — management left FY guidance largely unchanged and flagged tougher near‑term trends (including a drop in Technology Platform revenue after losing a major client); TD Cowen cut its target and moved to Hold, and other shops trimmed targets — these factors triggered the initial post‑earnings selloff. SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Is Down 18.5% After Strong Q1 Results But Unchanged 2026 Outlook

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 218,422 shares valued at $4,105,468. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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