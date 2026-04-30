SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 3.7% - Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.10. 94,115,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 64,071,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

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SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 218,422 shares valued at $4,105,468. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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