SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $1.1149 billion for the quarter. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,570,132.70. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,523. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,633,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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