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SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
SoftBank Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in SoftBank Group’s ADR surged 85.2% in June, rising to 5,749,676 shares as of June 30. Despite the jump, short interest remains only 0.1% of shares outstanding, with a low days-to-cover ratio of 0.5.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with recent rating actions including a Deutsche Bank upgrade from hold to buy and reaffirmations from other firms. Overall, MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Hold.
  • SoftBank recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.02 versus estimates of $0.16 and revenue of $13.17 billion versus $12.54 billion expected. The stock was trading at $17.76, with a market cap of $202.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.13.
  • Five stocks we like better than SoftBank Group.

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,749,676 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 3,104,844 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,227,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.86. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 64.12%.The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.54 billion. Research analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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