SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,749,676 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 3,104,844 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,227,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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SoftBank Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.86. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 64.12%.The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.54 billion. Research analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

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