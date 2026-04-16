Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Soitec logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up: Soitec opened at $98.83 after a prior close of $91.54 and last traded at $95.57, with 8,278 shares changing hands during the move.
  • Technicals and balance sheet: The stock is trading well above its 50‑day ($56.25) and 200‑day ($43.88) moving averages, and the company shows modest leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.36) with healthy liquidity (quick ratio 1.85, current ratio 2.39).
  • Business focus: Soitec is a France‑based semiconductor materials firm whose Smart Cut® technology produces engineered substrates (SOI, GaN‑OI) for RF, power management and photonics applications in mobile and data center markets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Soitec.

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.5375, but opened at $98.83. Soitec shares last traded at $95.57, with a volume of 8,278 shares traded.

Soitec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88.

Soitec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soitec is a France‐based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.

The company's product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Soitec Right Now?

Before you consider Soitec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Soitec wasn't on the list.

While Soitec currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Read this or regret it forever
Read this or regret it forever
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines