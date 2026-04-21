SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sell" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential downside of 26.76% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEDG. Jefferies Financial Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.90.

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SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. 1,694,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,988. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $53.75.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 289,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,009,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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