Solid Power (SLDP) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Solid Power to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $1.5540 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 485.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.57%. On average, analysts expect Solid Power to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Solid Power Stock Down 4.9%

SLDP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,109. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $457.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.90. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

Insider Activity at Solid Power

In related news, Director Lesa B. Roe sold 39,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $104,290.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $648,973.50. This represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Solid Power by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 100,939 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Power by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Get Our Latest Report on SLDP

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc NASDAQ: SLDP is a Colorado-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) and aerospace industries. Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University of Colorado Boulder, Solid Power has focused on advancing solid electrolytes and high-energy battery architectures to deliver improved safety, higher energy density and longer cycle life compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company's core offerings include multilayer solid-state battery cells that utilize sulfide-based solid electrolytes and high-capacity cathode materials.

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