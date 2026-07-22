Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) Stock Price Up 7.2% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STI - Get Free Report) rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.03. 140,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 358,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Solidion Technology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solidion Technology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on STI

Solidion Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solidion Technology

In other Solidion Technology news, major shareholder Henry Ikezi sold 205,937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $7,784,418.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $892,080. This represents a 89.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,010 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Solidion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,704,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solidion Technology by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solidion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solidion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Solidion Technology

Solidion Technology Inc engages in the development and supply of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. Its products include advanced anode materials; three classes of solid-state batteries, including silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells; anode less lithium metal cells; and lithium-sulfur cells. The company was formerly known as Honeycomb Battery Company and changed its name to Solidion Technology Inc in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dayton, Ohio.

Further Reading

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