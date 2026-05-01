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Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Short Interest Up 14.9% in April

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Soluna logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest rose 14.9% in April to 18,164,865 shares — about 17.9% of the company's shares are sold short, with a days‑to‑cover ratio of 4.7.
  • Analyst and institutional activity: Wall Street Zen upgraded Soluna from "sell" to "hold" on April 25; one analyst rates it a Buy and one a Sell (average target $5.00), and hedge funds/institutions own 23.19% of the stock.
  • Shares opened at $1.66 (the report notes a 29.7% intraday gain), market cap roughly $187.9M and a 52‑week range of $0.42–$5.14, while the company shows negative profitability (ROE -71.5%, net margin -179.7%) and sell‑side consensus forecasts -0.46 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,164,865 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 15,811,932 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,881,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 17.9% of the company's shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soluna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Soluna by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 29,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Soluna from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Soluna

Soluna Stock Up 29.7%

NASDAQ SLNH opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.26. Soluna has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 71.50% and a negative net margin of 179.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soluna will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soluna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Computing, Inc NASDAQ: SLNH is a renewable energy and computing company that develops, constructs and operates utility‐scale wind and solar projects designed to power high-performance computing workloads. By integrating power generation with data processing infrastructure, Soluna targets applications such as cryptocurrency mining, blockchain validation, artificial intelligence training and other cloud‐based or on-premises computing tasks that can flex to available renewable output.

The company manages the full project lifecycle—site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction and operations—with a focus on regions that offer abundant wind or solar resources yet face limitations in grid infrastructure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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