Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Short Interest Up 14.9% in April

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,164,865 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 15,811,932 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,881,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 17.9% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soluna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Soluna by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 29,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Soluna from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Soluna

Soluna Stock Up 29.7%

NASDAQ SLNH opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.26. Soluna has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 71.50% and a negative net margin of 179.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soluna will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Computing, Inc NASDAQ: SLNH is a renewable energy and computing company that develops, constructs and operates utility‐scale wind and solar projects designed to power high-performance computing workloads. By integrating power generation with data processing infrastructure, Soluna targets applications such as cryptocurrency mining, blockchain validation, artificial intelligence training and other cloud‐based or on-premises computing tasks that can flex to available renewable output.

The company manages the full project lifecycle—site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction and operations—with a focus on regions that offer abundant wind or solar resources yet face limitations in grid infrastructure.

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