Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.6667.

A number of analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Solventum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Solventum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered Solventum from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday.

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Institutional Trading of Solventum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Solventum by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 339 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Solventum Stock Up 1.0%

SOLV opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26. Solventum has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Solventum had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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