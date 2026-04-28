Solventum (SOLV) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Solventum to post earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $1.9664 billion for the quarter. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Solventum to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Solventum Trading Down 2.8%

SOLV stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 326,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61. Solventum has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $88.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,803.17. The trade was a 41.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solventum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Solventum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 167.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Solventum by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOLV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Solventum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Solventum

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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