Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Sonida Senior Living logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sonida Senior Living shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.00, rising 4.9% during trading and closing near $43.86.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: recent firms issued “outperform” ratings and price targets ranging from $48 to $50, but the overall consensus remains “Hold” with an average target of $43.00.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.39 per share, missing estimates by $0.72, while maintaining negative margins and return on equity—highlighting continued financial risks despite strong stock momentum.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 39822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonida Senior Living in a research note on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sonida Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sonida Senior Living from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Sonida Senior Living in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Sonida Senior Living from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sonida Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living Stock Up 4.9%

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.72). Sonida Senior Living had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $122.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonida Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin P. Harris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $93,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $343,957.72. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonida Senior Living

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonida Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonida Senior Living NYSE: SNDA is a publicly traded company that owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company’s core business centers on providing housing and care services for older adults, with an emphasis on assisted living, memory care and related supportive services tailored to residents’ needs.

Sonida’s communities combine residential accommodations with on-site services such as personal care assistance, medication management, dining programs, social and recreational activities, and clinical oversight.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sonida Senior Living Right Now?

Before you consider Sonida Senior Living, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sonida Senior Living wasn't on the list.

While Sonida Senior Living currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines