Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 39822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

Get Sonida Senior Living alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonida Senior Living in a research note on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sonida Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sonida Senior Living from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Sonida Senior Living in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Sonida Senior Living from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sonida Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living Stock Up 4.9%

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.72). Sonida Senior Living had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $122.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonida Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin P. Harris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $93,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $343,957.72. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonida Senior Living

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonida Senior Living Company Profile

Sonida Senior Living NYSE: SNDA is a publicly traded company that owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company’s core business centers on providing housing and care services for older adults, with an emphasis on assisted living, memory care and related supportive services tailored to residents’ needs.

Sonida’s communities combine residential accommodations with on-site services such as personal care assistance, medication management, dining programs, social and recreational activities, and clinical oversight.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sonida Senior Living, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sonida Senior Living wasn't on the list.

While Sonida Senior Living currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here