Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.50.

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Sono-Tek Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 68,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,233. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The business's 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 million, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of -0.05.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.60 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sono-Tek by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company's stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company's core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.

The company's product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.

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