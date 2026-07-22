Sonos (SONO) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $365.6550 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Sonos Price Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Sonos has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company's fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Sonos from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sonos by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,132 shares of the company's stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sonos by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,263 shares of the company's stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company's core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

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