Sonos (SONO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $267.7160 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $545.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sonos Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SONO stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. Sonos has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 494,719 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,668,144.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 15,424,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,087,484.50. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,140,482 shares of company stock worth $46,905,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sonos by 626.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,480 shares of the company's stock worth $42,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,996 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 250.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,393,706 shares of the company's stock worth $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 996,425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 1,472.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,583 shares of the company's stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 753,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $12,357,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Sonos by 138.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 665,546 shares of the company's stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonos from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sonos

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company's core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

Further Reading

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