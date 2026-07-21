SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 1935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $549.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.The company had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 million.

Insider Transactions at SOPHiA GENETICS

In related news, CEO Ross Muken sold 9,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $51,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 670,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,798.22. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Zhenyu Xu sold 7,393 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $38,221.81. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 614,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,178,965.79. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 176,711 shares of company stock worth $959,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,130.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409,242 shares of the company's stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company's stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SOPHiA GENETICS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SOPHiA GENETICS wasn't on the list.

While SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here