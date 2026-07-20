SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . Approximately 110,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session's volume of 191,681 shares.The stock last traded at $6.2450 and had previously closed at $5.87.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOPH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 8.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philippe Menu sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $38,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 233,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,276.92. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Zhenyu Xu sold 7,393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $38,221.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 614,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,965.79. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,711 shares of company stock valued at $959,913. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company's stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,871 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company's stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 1,481,636 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company's stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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