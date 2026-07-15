SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 2.8% - Time to Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 29,747,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 27,428,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Down 2.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.62.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.56 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 91.84%.SoundHound AI's revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 64,994 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $484,855.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,669,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,454,447.62. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 18,802 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $140,262.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 502,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,747,083.40. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 268,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,367,437 shares of the company's stock worth $452,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,180,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,543,000 after buying an additional 273,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,987,522 shares of the company's stock worth $89,606,000 after buying an additional 2,917,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,235 shares of the company's stock worth $86,652,000 after buying an additional 80,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,124,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company's stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company's core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

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