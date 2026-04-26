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South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 131.5% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • Short interest jumped 131.5% in April to 123,426 shares as of April 15, up from 53,310 on March 31, with a days-to-cover ratio of about 1.1 based on average daily volume.
  • Analyst views are mixed — Citigroup upgraded South32 to a "Buy" while Zacks cut it to a "Strong Sell", but the MarketBeat consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • The stock trades around the mid-$15s (opened at $15.38) with a 50‑day/200‑day SMA of $15.56/$13.32, a 52‑week range of $8.07–$16.89, and solid liquidity and leverage metrics (quick ratio 1.99, current ratio 2.71, debt/equity 0.14).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 123,426 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the March 31st total of 53,310 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. South32 has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised South32 from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research lowered South32 from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUHY

South32 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South32 is a diversified metals and mining company headquartered in Perth, Australia. Established in May 2015 through a demerger from BHP Billiton, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and marketing of commodities that underpin global industrial and consumer demand. South32's portfolio includes alumina, aluminum, bauxite, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc, making it a key participant across several commodity markets.

The company's operations are organized by commodity and geography.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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