Southern Copper Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Southern Copper NYSE: SCCO reported record quarterly sales, adjusted EBITDA and net income for the second quarter of 2026, as sharply higher metals prices offset lower copper production in Peru, Chief Financial Officer Raúl Jacob Ruisánchez told investors on the company’s earnings call.

Jacob, Southern Copper’s vice president of finance, treasurer and CFO, said the company’s results reflected “operating excellence” amid sustained demand for copper and its by-products. He was joined on the call by Leonardo Contreras, Southern Copper’s CEO and board member.

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Sales for the quarter rose 41% year over year to $4.3 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion from the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $2.96 billion, up 60% from $1.79 billion a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 67% from 59%. Net income rose 72% to a record $1.67 billion, compared with $973 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income margin increased to 39% from 32%.

For the first six months of 2026, adjusted EBITDA rose 58% to $5.57 billion, while net income was 69% higher than in the same period of 2025. Cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.68 billion in the first half, up 117% year over year, which Jacob attributed to stronger operating cash generation from higher sales and a $719 million decrease in operating asset and liability requirements.

Higher Metals Prices Drive Revenue Growth

Jacob said the London Metal Exchange copper price averaged $6.04 per pound in the second quarter, up 30% from $4.32 per pound in the same quarter of 2025. COMEX copper averaged $6.16 per pound, up 31% year over year. Based on current supply and demand dynamics, Southern Copper estimates a slight copper market deficit for 2026.

Global copper inventories across London Metal Exchange, COMEX, Shanghai and London warehouses totaled 1.123 million tons as of July 21, which Jacob said represented roughly 15 days of global demand.

Copper represented 73% of Southern Copper’s sales in the quarter. Copper sales increased 38% despite a 1.5% decline in volume, reflecting the higher pricing environment. Among by-products, molybdenum sales rose 34%, zinc sales increased 24% and silver sales climbed 86%, with all three benefiting from higher prices that were partially offset by lower volumes.

Molybdenum prices averaged $29.44 per pound, up 43% from the prior-year quarter, while silver prices averaged $73.49 per ounce, up 118%. Zinc averaged $1.57 per pound, a 31% increase from the second quarter of 2025.

Production Falls in Peru, Rises in Mexico

Southern Copper produced 230,662 tons of copper in the second quarter, down 3.5% from the same period last year. Jacob said the decline reflected a 12% drop in production in Peru, mainly due to lower ore grades and recoveries at Toquepala and Cuajone. That was partially offset by a 3.2% increase in Mexican operations, driven by higher production at Buenavista, La Caridad and Inca.

In response to a question from Barclays analyst Richard Garchitorena, Jacob said the lower production was mainly tied to ore grades at Cuajone, which translated into about 35,000 tons of lower copper production, with the remaining decline coming from Toquepala. He said Southern Copper now expects to produce 917,000 tons of copper in 2026, above its initial plan of about 910,000 tons.

Molybdenum production fell 11% year over year due to lower ore grades at all mines, though the company now expects to produce 27,900 tons in 2026, 7% above its initial plan. Silver production declined 4% in the quarter, despite higher output at La Caridad and Inca, because of lower production at Toquepala, Cuajone and Buenavista. Southern Copper expects to meet its plan to produce 24 million ounces of silver this year. Mine zinc production fell 14% to 39,250 tons, and the company expects 2026 zinc production of 163,900 tons.

Jacob said he expects sales volumes to improve somewhat in the second half of the year as material processed in the first half becomes available for sale.

Costs Rise, but Margins Improve

Total operating costs and expenses increased $202 million, or 14%, from the second quarter of 2025. Jacob cited higher operating materials, purchased copper, diesel and fuel, workers’ participation, translation differences and other factors. These were partly offset by lower repair materials and inventory consumption.

Southern Copper reported operating cash costs before by-product credits of $2.29 in the second quarter, down $0.02 from the first quarter. Including by-product credits, operating cash costs were $0.05, compared with negative $0.11 in the first quarter. Jacob said the company still considered that “an excellent mark.”

By-product credits totaled $1.11 billion, or $2.24, in the second quarter, down 7% from the first quarter. Credits increased for molybdenum and zinc but declined for silver and sulfuric acid.

Capital Projects Advance in Peru and Mexico

Southern Copper’s capital investment program for the decade exceeds $20.5 billion, including projects in Peru and Mexico. The company spent $423 million on capital investments in the second quarter, up 79% year over year, and $865 million in the first half, up 56% from the prior-year period.

In Peru, Jacob said the company remains committed to advancing Tia Maria, Los Chancas and Michiquillay, which together represent about $10.3 billion of investment. At Tia Maria in Arequipa, the project was 42% complete at the end of June, with 5,817 new jobs created, including 1,254 filled by local applicants. Jacob said mass earthworks were in their final stage and civil works and steel structure assembly had begun in key facilities.

Goldman Sachs analyst Emerson Vieira asked about the desalination plant for Tia Maria and potential delays. Jacob said purchase orders and contracts were being placed for major equipment, including the desalination plant, and that the company did not currently expect a delay.

At Los Chancas in Apurímac, Jacob said illegal miners remain in the project area despite enforcement efforts, hindering progress. At Michiquillay in Cajamarca, reserve estimation, mine planning, hydrologic and hydrogeological assessments, and technical research are underway.

In Mexico, Jacob said El Pilar in Sonora has received the necessary environmental permits and will begin early site preparation work in September. Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2027, with production projected for the second half of 2029. The $551 million open-pit project is expected to produce 36,000 tons of copper cathode annually over an 18-year mine life.

Debt Issuance and Dividend

Southern Copper issued $1.25 billion of 10-year fixed-rate senior unsecured notes on June 24, due in 2036 with a 5.35% annual interest rate. Jacob said demand totaled $4 billion, or 3.2 times the amount issued. Proceeds will be used by Southern Peru Copper Corporation to develop Tia Maria, finance its capital expenditure program and for general corporate purposes.

The company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share and a stock dividend of 0.012 shares per common share, payable Aug. 27 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 11. Jacob said the total estimated dividend payment, including the cash dividend and equivalent value of the stock dividend, was $3.23 per share.

Looking ahead, Jacob said Southern Copper expects 2027 copper production to be roughly in line with 2026, with some contribution from Tia Maria late in the year. He said production is expected to rise to about 970,000 tons in 2028 and exceed 1 million tons in 2029, supported by Tia Maria, El Pilar and improved ore grades. The company’s longer-term goal remains more than 1.6 million tons of copper by 2033 or 2034 through organic growth.

About Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation NYSE: SCCO is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper's operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

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