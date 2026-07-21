Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares to announce earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.10 million. On average, analysts expect Southern First Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 1.3%

SFST stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $580.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The company's 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $46,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,329. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,380 shares of the bank's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the bank's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFST. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares is the bank holding company for Southern First Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company delivers a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services designed to meet the needs of small and midsize businesses, professionals, and individual customers. Southern First Bancshares operates under a relationship-driven model, emphasizing personalized service and local decision–making.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside an array of lending solutions covering commercial real estate, construction, equipment financing and small business administration (SBA) loans.

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