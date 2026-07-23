Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a 8.0% increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

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Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $831.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.14 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, EVP Richard Windes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at $374,637.50. This represents a 27.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 564 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: SMBC is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

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