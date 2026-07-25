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Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
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Key Points

  • Southern Missouri Bancorp was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a sell to a hold, while other firms remain mixed on the stock with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.33.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, posting $1.83 EPS versus estimates of $1.52 and revenue of $51.77 million, which also beat analyst expectations.
  • Shares were trading near their 52-week high at $77.63, and recent activity showed an insider sale by EVP Richard Windes, while institutional ownership remained significant at 49.49%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $855.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.31. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 22.63%.The firm had revenue of $51.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other news, EVP Richard Windes sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $374,637.50. This trade represents a 27.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,839 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $28,187,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 300,944 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $16,579,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,909 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,724 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: SMBC is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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