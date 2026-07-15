Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $51.1390 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 21.36%.The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.98 million. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $829.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.86. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $78.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Southern Missouri Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southern Missouri Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, EVP Richard Windes sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,637.50. This trade represents a 27.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: SMBC is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

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