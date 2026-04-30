Southern (NYSE:SO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 14.69%.The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

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Southern Trading Up 3.4%

SO stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.66. 8,303,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,665,124. Southern has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Southern's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Southern's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Key Headlines Impacting Southern

Here are the key news stories impacting Southern this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore upgraded Southern from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Southern from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $96.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $104.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,416,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,602 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,205.34. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 6,669 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $643,891.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,740. This trade represents a 17.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,459,462 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,004,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,889,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $600,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,571 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 4,573,702 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $398,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,503 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in Southern by 83.8% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,097,422 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $376,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,095,082 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $269,891,000 after buying an additional 190,385 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

Southern Company NYSE: SO is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern's principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

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