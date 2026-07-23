Southern (SO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Southern to post earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $7.2617 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southern to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34. Southern has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $100.83.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on Southern in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.91.

Read Our Latest Report on SO

About Southern

Southern Company NYSE: SO is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern's principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

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