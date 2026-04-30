Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX) Posts Earnings Results

Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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Southport Acquisition Trading Up 1.0%

ANGX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. 1,395,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,641. Southport Acquisition has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.22. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Southport Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Texas Capital raised Southport Acquisition to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Southport Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southport Acquisition

About Southport Acquisition

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Del Mar, California.

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