SouthState Bank (SSB) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $676.8310 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.28 million. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SouthState Bank to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SouthState Bank alerts: Sign Up

SouthState Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.70. SouthState Bank has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. SouthState Bank's payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. Citigroup dropped their target price on SouthState Bank from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SouthState Bank from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SouthState Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SouthState Bank from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $120.00 price objective on SouthState Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SouthState Bank

Insider Activity at SouthState Bank

In other news, Director David R. Brooks sold 14,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,406,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,553. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SouthState Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,647,727 shares of the company's stock worth $155,068,000 after buying an additional 56,693 shares in the last quarter. Crusonia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,036,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,588,000 after acquiring an additional 206,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

SouthState Bank Company Profile

SouthState Bank NYSE: SSB is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SouthState Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SouthState Bank wasn't on the list.

While SouthState Bank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here