Southwest Gas Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.645 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Southwest Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 62.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

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Southwest Gas Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $91.18 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The company's 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $585.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $695.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Corporation NYSE: SWX is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company's core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation's larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

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