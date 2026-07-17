S&P Global FY2026 EPS Forecast Decreased by Erste Group Bank

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $18.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.62. The consensus estimate for S&P Global's current full-year earnings is $19.49 per share.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $532.00.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $457.34 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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