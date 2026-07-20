S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $555.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $535.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.64% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $535.06.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $448.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 304,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,532. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $421.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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