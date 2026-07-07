S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $525.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $536.82.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $444.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.16. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 17.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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