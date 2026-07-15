S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Unloaded Rep. Rick Larsen

Representative Rick Larsen (Democratic-Washington) recently sold shares of S&P Global Inc. NYSE: SPGI. In a filing disclosed on July 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in S&P Global stock on July 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "RICHARD R LARSEN IRA" account.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 7/8/2026.

on 7/8/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amphenol NYSE: APH on 7/8/2026.

on 7/8/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of McKesson NYSE: MCK on 7/8/2026.

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S&P Global Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $439.14 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is $419.75 and its 200-day moving average is $446.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. William Mack & Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in S&P Global by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $532.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

About Representative Larsen

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Larsen's first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council. Larsen earned his bachelor's degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master's degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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