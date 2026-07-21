S&P Global (SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect S&P Global to post earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $4.1244 billion for the quarter. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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S&P Global Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $448.52 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $421.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.17. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $535.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

Trending Headlines about S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on S&P Global to $555 from $535 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in roughly 24% upside from the current share price. Benzinga article

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on S&P Global to $555 from $535 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence in roughly 24% upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained its buy rating on S&P Global, and other market commentary highlighted the stock as one of the more attractive large-cap financial names. Wells Fargo article

Wells Fargo maintained its rating on S&P Global, and other market commentary highlighted the stock as one of the more attractive large-cap financial names. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus said S&P Global’s stock price is expected to rise, adding to the recent stream of bullish analyst sentiment. Stifel article

Stifel Nicolaus said S&P Global’s stock price is expected to rise, adding to the recent stream of bullish analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Investor discussion has also been favorable, with value-investing communities arguing that S&P Global may be a better buy than SpaceX; however, this is more sentiment-driven than a direct business catalyst. Insider Monkey article

Investor discussion has also been favorable, with value-investing communities arguing that S&P Global may be a better buy than SpaceX; however, this is more sentiment-driven than a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank cut its FY2027 EPS estimates for S&P Global, which could pressure expectations for future earnings growth. American Banking News article

Erste Group Bank cut its FY2027 EPS estimates for S&P Global, which could pressure expectations for future earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Another Erste Group note also pointed to reduced earnings expectations for the company, reinforcing concerns around longer-term profit outlook. American Banking News article

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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