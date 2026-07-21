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Space Stocks To Watch Today - July 21st

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
SpaceX logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights seven space-related stocks to watch today: SpaceX, Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Honeywell Aerospace were identified by its stock screener as the space stocks with the highest dollar trading volume over the last several days.
  • The list spans both pure-play space companies and larger aerospace/defense names, reflecting how the “space” theme includes satellite communications, launch services, space exploration, defense-related space systems, and related technologies.
  • These companies may benefit from commercial space growth and government contracts, with the article noting that investor interest is being driven by demand for space-based services and increased activity in the space industry.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SpaceX.

SpaceX, Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Honeywell Aerospace are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of companies involved in the space industry, including satellite communications, launch services, space exploration, defense-related space systems, and related technologies. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to publicly traded businesses that may benefit from growth in commercial space activities, government contracts, and increased demand for space-based services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Honeywell Aerospace (HONA)

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. The company offers actuation products, air and thermal management products, auxiliary power units, cabin management and entertainment products, cockpit systems and displays, electric power products, engines, health and usage monitoring products, lighting products, microelectronics, navigation products and radios, recorders and transmitters, satellite communications, sensors, space products, terrain and traffic awareness, vehicle turbochargers, weather radars, and wheels and braking systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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