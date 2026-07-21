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SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Shares Up 3.1% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • SpaceX shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading, reaching an intraday high of $129.88 before last trading at $123.54. Trading volume was below average, suggesting the move came on lighter-than-normal activity.
  • Several bullish catalysts are supporting sentiment, including Macquarie’s $250 price target and reports that SpaceX may be in talks with the Department of Defense for a multibillion-dollar AI deal. Investors are also watching for signs that high-profile buying and heavy short interest could fuel more upside.
  • The stock still faces major risks, especially with its first earnings report due August 4 and more than 1.37 billion shares expected to unlock afterward. Analysts remain constructive overall, but the upcoming results and lockup expiration could increase volatility.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SpaceX.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.88 and last traded at $123.54. Approximately 78,748,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 114,108,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.85.

Key Headlines Impacting SpaceX

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Macquarie reiterated a bullish view on SpaceX, calling it a premier AI infrastructure asset and raising optimism with a $250 price target. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: SpaceX is reportedly in talks with the Department of Defense for a multibillion-dollar AI deal, which could open a new high-margin growth avenue beyond rockets and launch services. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk’s warning to short sellers has added to the rebound narrative, with traders betting that heavy short interest could fuel further upside if momentum continues. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Investor interest also got a boost from Cathie Wood’s ARK buying more SpaceX shares, signaling that some high-profile funds see value after the pullback. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX set its first earnings report for August 4, which is a major upcoming test for the stock but also adds uncertainty because the company has not yet proven public-market execution. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: More than 1.37 billion shares are scheduled to unlock after earnings, which could increase trading volume and pressure from insider selling, though timing depends on how investors interpret the results. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX also continues to draw attention from index inclusion and market-cap ranking changes, but those headlines are mostly about visibility rather than a direct business improvement. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: The stock remains under pressure from its post-IPO slide, valuation concerns, and looming lockup expiration risks, which have kept many investors cautious despite the rebound. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPCX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded SpaceX from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SpaceX in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 target price on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SpaceX in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of SpaceX to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on SpaceX

SpaceX Price Performance

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpaceX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,137,000. Tema ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,037,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,383,000.

SpaceX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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