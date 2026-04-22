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Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Spanish Mountain Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: CVE:SPA surged to a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$0.33 and last at C$0.32 on volume of 2,052,209 shares, up about 12.1%.
  • Valuation and liquidity: the stock has a market cap of C$165.97 million, a negative P/E of -32.50 and beta of 1.26, with strong liquidity ratios (quick ratio 3.03, current ratio 5.99) and a debt-to-equity of 0.26.
  • Company profile: Spanish Mountain Gold is an exploration-stage miner that holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project in British Columbia, covering roughly 10,414 hectares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 2052209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Up 12.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$165.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Skygold Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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