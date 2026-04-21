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Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 10% Higher - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Spanish Mountain Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 10% gain: CVE:SPA jumped 10% to C$0.28 (intraday high C$0.29) on Tuesday with volume of 2,274,724 shares, a 174% increase versus the average session volume.
  • Balance-sheet snapshot: market capitalization is C$153.2 million with a negative P/E of -30, strong liquidity (current ratio 5.99, quick ratio 3.03) and low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.26), while the 50-day and 200-day SMAs are C$0.24 and C$0.21 respectively.
  • Company profile: Spanish Mountain Gold is an exploration-stage miner holding a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, about 10,414 hectares of contiguous claims in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.
  • Interested in Spanish Mountain Gold? Here are five stocks we like better.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA - Get Free Report) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 2,274,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 828,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Up 20.0%

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.20 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Skygold Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

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