Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 10% Higher - What's Next?

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts: Sign Up

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Up 20.0%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. ( CVE:SPA Get Free Report ) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 2,274,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 828,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.20 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Skygold Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spanish Mountain Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spanish Mountain Gold wasn't on the list.

While Spanish Mountain Gold currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here