Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.08. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 11,754,579 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Spero Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $68.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spero Therapeutics news, insider Esther Rajavelu sold 25,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $63,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 986,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,476,996.01. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company's stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to address multidrug‐resistant bacterial infections. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company aims to advance a pipeline of oral and intravenous antibiotic candidates designed to treat serious infectious diseases that pose significant public health challenges.

The company's lead candidate, tebipenem HBr, is an oral carbapenem antibiotic being developed for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections caused by resistant Gram‐negative pathogens.

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