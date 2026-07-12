Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.20.

TOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Spin Master alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Trading Up 0.2%

TSE TOY traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$21.84. 75,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$17.13 and a twelve month high of C$26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.08.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Spin Master had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of C$456.71 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Spin Master's payout ratio is currently -22.58%.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. TSX: TOY is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol ®, Melissa & Doug ®, Bakugan ® and Rubik's ® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spin Master, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spin Master wasn't on the list.

While Spin Master currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here