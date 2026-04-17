Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock Price Down 7% - Time to Sell?

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.8090. 1,506,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,159,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Spire Global and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. iA Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Spire Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Spire Global from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPIR

Spire Global Trading Down 8.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Spire Global

In other news, COO Perez Celia Pelez sold 19,134 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $163,213.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 267,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,284,129.28. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Johann Gabriel Oehme sold 12,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $108,817.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 221,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,861.59. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,035 shares of company stock worth $1,201,154. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Spire Global by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 78.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Spire Global by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,401 shares of the company's stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 98,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company's stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company's core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

Further Reading

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