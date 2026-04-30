Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Trading 8.2% Higher - What's Next?

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $17.1090. 114,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,199,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Spire Global and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Spire Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spire Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spire Global from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire Global

Spire Global Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $580.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In other news, COO Perez Celia Pelez sold 19,134 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $163,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 267,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,284,129.28. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theresa Condor sold 41,712 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $355,803.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,116,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,524,435.93. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,033 shares of company stock worth $1,219,760. 13.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the company's stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Spire Global by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,702 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Spire Global by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 44,651 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company's stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company's core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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