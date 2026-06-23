Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Trading Up 5.5% - Should You Buy?

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.2280. Approximately 118,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,349,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Spire Global and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Spire Global from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on shares of Spire Global and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spire Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPIR

Spire Global Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $684.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.48.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 77.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Global, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

In other Spire Global news, CTO Johann Gabriel Oehme sold 3,107 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $59,250.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 218,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,090.72. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 7,184 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $137,070.72. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,478,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,211,077.44. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $1,052,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.04% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Spire Global by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 78.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,119 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 22.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Spire Global by 58.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 98,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company's stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company's core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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