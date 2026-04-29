Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Spok had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 11.37%.

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Spok Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 262,733 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,893. The firm has a market cap of $229.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.49. Spok has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

Spok Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Spok's payout ratio is presently 164.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Spok in a research report on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley Financial lowered Spok from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spok presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spok

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Spok by 13.9% during the third quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Virtus Advisers LLC raised its position in Spok by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the third quarter valued at $190,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile

Spok, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare communications and collaboration company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The company specializes in providing secure, real-time clinical communication solutions designed to streamline workflows and enhance patient care. Serving hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations across North America and selected international markets, Spok has positioned itself as a leading provider of secure messaging and nurse call integration.

Spok's flagship offering, the Spok Care Connect platform, delivers a suite of integrated products, including secure text and voice messaging, alarm and event management, call center solutions, and digital signage.

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