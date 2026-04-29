Spok Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Spok NASDAQ: SPOK reported first-quarter 2026 results highlighted by growth in software managed services, continued increases in wireless average revenue per unit (ARPU), and a strategic realignment aimed at lowering costs while maintaining investment in its Care Connect platform and returning capital to shareholders.

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Strategic realignment targets cost reductions and AI-driven efficiency

President and CEO Vincent Kelly said the company recently announced a strategic realignment “designed to reduce costs and sharpen operational focus across our go-to market functions,” while allowing Spok to allocate resources toward continued investment in its Care Connect suite and artificial intelligence initiatives.

As part of the plan, Spok is reducing its workforce by approximately 10%. Kelly said the move is expected to lower headcount-related expenses (excluding stock-based compensation and other operating expenses) by “over $6 million on an annualized basis.” The company expects to incur restructuring charges (excluding stock-based compensation) of approximately $1.6 million to $2 million, primarily in the second and third quarters of 2026, and expects the restructuring to be “substantially completed by the third quarter.”

Kelly also said Spok is consolidating its executive team, with Michael Wallace, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, taking on the additional role of Chief Financial Officer. Wallace previously served as Spok’s CFO from 2017 to 2022, which Kelly said supports continuity in the management structure.

Dividend and capital return remain central to strategy

Management repeatedly emphasized cash generation and shareholder returns. Kelly said Spok’s strategic goal is to run the business for profitable growth, generate cash flow, and return capital to stockholders.

Kelly noted that since the strategic pivot began about four years ago, Spok has returned approximately $112.3 million, or more than $5.38 per share, through its regular quarterly dividend. He added that since the company’s creation in 2004, Spok has returned more than $735 million to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases, and has generated nearly $1.1 billion of free cash flow over that period.

In the first quarter of 2026, Spok returned $8 million in dividends. Kelly said the first quarter dividend level is typically higher than the other quarters due to vesting of incentive plan grants, and that dividends in the following three quarters are expected to total approximately $6.5 million per quarter. He said the company expects to pay dividends in excess of $27 million in 2026 and remains committed to its dividend policy.

Bookings and customer activity: 17 six-figure contracts

Wallace said the company executed 17 six-figure customer contracts in the first quarter, up from the prior quarter, including one new logo agreement. He also said second-quarter software operations bookings “are off to an excellent start,” echoing Kelly’s comment that second-quarter bookings have already exceeded the levels seen in the entirety of the first quarter.

Wallace highlighted several customer agreements, including multi-year commitments and platform expansions:

A health system customer of more than 20 years (approximately 600 beds) that uses Spok Care Connect to initiate nearly 100,000 codes annually and provide physician answering services. The customer is adding licenses for business continuity as well as Care Connect reporting and dashboards.

A public academic health center serving a multi-state region and more than 300,000 unique patients annually. The organization uses Care Connect to manage nearly 800,000 operator calls annually, dispatch over 6 million messages or pages per year, and oversee nearly 600 on-call groups. The engagement includes upgrade services, maintenance, and support for Smart Suite solutions (including Smart Console, Smart Web, eNotify, and Spok Mobile) across more than 4,000 licenses.

A three-year managed services commitment with a health system managing more than 430,000 emergency department and inpatient visits annually. The deal expands its Spok Console platform to include integrated Epic messaging, Care Connect reporting and dashboards, and three additional years of support, along with value-added services including data integrity.

First-quarter financial results: net income down on timing of license revenue

For the first quarter of 2026, Wallace said GAAP net income totaled $2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, down from $5.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025. He attributed the decline primarily to “the timing of Software Operations bookings and related license revenue.”

Kelly said the company generated $5.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter and emphasized the company’s recurring revenue profile, stating that over 80% of revenue is generated from recurring streams including software maintenance and subscription contracts, managed services, and wireless pager revenue. He also pointed to a debt-free balance sheet as supporting predictable revenue and financial flexibility.

On the wireless side, Wallace said year-over-year revenue declines from lower units in service were partially offset by pricing actions taken over the last couple of years, with product sales also helping. ARPU increased by $0.05 year over year, driven primarily by pricing actions and, to a lesser extent, incremental pass-through taxes and fees and an increased mix of GenA pagers in use.

In software, license and hardware revenue totaled $1.5 million, compared with $3.0 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting lower software operations bookings—particularly license bookings, which Wallace said impact revenue immediately. Professional services trends were mixed, with Wallace noting performance was “slightly lower than last year” due to the timing of higher dollar projects and a one-time benefit in the prior-year quarter, while managed professional services revenue rose to $2.1 million, up nearly 57% year over year. Wallace said the company continues to see solid resource utilization and believes it has “greatly achieved our optimal operating efficiency in Professional Services relative to our current product state.”

Adjusted operating expenses in the quarter (excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, and severance and restructuring costs) totaled $29.5 million, compared with $29.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. Wallace said cost of revenue increased primarily due to hiring to support services revenue, partially offset by lower equipment and software costs associated with lower operations bookings. He added that selling and marketing costs declined nearly 9% year over year due to lower commissions and trade show and event expenses, while general and administrative costs declined 2%.

Spok ended the quarter with $17.1 million in cash. Wallace said the first quarter typically sees a decline in cash balances due to working capital needs such as incentive plan payments and prepaid annual renewals of technology contracts, as well as higher financing activity related to long-term incentive plan payments. He said the company anticipates cash balances will generally grow through the remainder of the year as those needs subside and as Spok targets significant free cash flow consistent with its Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

2026 guidance reiterated; mix expected to shift toward software

Wallace said the company believes it is prudent to reiterate prior 2026 guidance for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, noting guidance could be helped by rebounding bookings and cost-cutting initiatives but that the company wants more visibility before reflecting those impacts.

Total revenue is expected to range from $136 million to $143 million.

Wireless revenue is expected to range from $68 million to $71 million.

Software revenue is expected to range from $68 million to $72 million, with the midpoint implying growth of more than 4% and the high end implying more than 7% growth.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $27.5 million to $32.5 million. Wallace said the high end represents over 12% growth, “largely expected to be driven by a greater mix of higher margin software license bookings and benefits related to the strategic realignment cost reductions.”

In closing remarks, Kelly said Spok sees a long-term organic growth engine in Spok Care Connect and continued recurring revenue in its wireless service line, adding that the company operates “the largest paging offering in the world integrated with our software operations.” He said management believes Spok’s “best financial results are ahead of us,” and the company expects to report second-quarter results in late July. No questions were asked during the Q&A portion of the call.

About Spok NASDAQ: SPOK

Spok, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare communications and collaboration company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The company specializes in providing secure, real-time clinical communication solutions designed to streamline workflows and enhance patient care. Serving hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations across North America and selected international markets, Spok has positioned itself as a leading provider of secure messaging and nurse call integration.

Spok's flagship offering, the Spok Care Connect platform, delivers a suite of integrated products, including secure text and voice messaging, alarm and event management, call center solutions, and digital signage.

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