Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.6667.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRAD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Walder bought 66,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $842,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 342,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,374,529.51. The trade was a 23.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kurtz acquired 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $391,421.63. This represents a 36.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 357,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sportradar Group by 175.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,384 shares of the company's stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 388,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,112 shares of the company's stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at $260,000.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.60. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action against Sportradar is July 17, with claims covering purchases made between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026. Article link

Multiple law firms reminded investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action against Sportradar is July 17, with claims covering purchases made between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Hagens Berman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, and other firms issued similar notices urging investors with losses in Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) to contact counsel before the deadline, keeping the lawsuit in focus for shareholders. Article link

Hagens Berman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, and other firms issued similar notices urging investors with losses in to contact counsel before the deadline, keeping the lawsuit in focus for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: There was also a separate note pointing to JPMorgan Chase’s positive forecast for Sportradar stock, which may offer some offsetting support, though the dominant theme in the latest headlines is still litigation-related. Article link

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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