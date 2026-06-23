Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.5625.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley purchased 3,940 shares of Sportradar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $174,685.29. This represents a 39.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Fleet acquired 7,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 160,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,913.29. This trade represents a 5.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 357,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,220.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were reported in these articles.

No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were reported in these articles. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, KSF, Levi & Korsinsky, Schall, DJS, and others, issued investor notices about the same pending securities class action and the July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline. Article title

Several law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, KSF, Levi & Korsinsky, Schall, DJS, and others, issued investor notices about the same pending securities class action and the July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuit centers on allegations that Sportradar misled investors about compliance, its “Integrity Services,” and the legality of parts of its business model, with some reports tied to claims raised by activist short sellers and a prior sharp share decline. Article title

The lawsuit centers on allegations that Sportradar misled investors about compliance, its “Integrity Services,” and the legality of parts of its business model, with some reports tied to claims raised by activist short sellers and a prior sharp share decline. Negative Sentiment: The growing number of class-action notices increases legal uncertainty and may pressure SRAD shares as investors assess potential damages, disclosure risk, and management credibility.

Sportradar Group Trading Down 3.2%

Sportradar Group stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The business had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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