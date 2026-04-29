Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Issues Earnings Results

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Sportradar Group's conference call:

Q1 results showed continued growth with EUR 347m revenue (+11% y/y), EUR 66m adjusted EBITDA (19% margin) and strong cash generation (FCF EUR 44m; 67% conversion).

revenue (+11% y/y), adjusted EBITDA (19% margin) and strong cash generation (FCF EUR 44m; 67% conversion). Management reaffirmed full‑year 2026 guidance — constant‑currency revenue growth of 23–25% (≈EUR 1.56–1.58bn) and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 390–400m , targeting ~200–225 bps margin expansion.

(≈EUR 1.56–1.58bn) and adjusted EBITDA of , targeting ~200–225 bps margin expansion. Board approved an enhanced open‑market buyback ( EUR 250m ) under a EUR 1bn authorization; the company repurchased ~EUR 90m in Q1 (total ~EUR 228m) and the CEO plans a personal EUR 10m purchase, signaling management confidence.

) under a EUR 1bn authorization; the company repurchased ~EUR 90m in Q1 (total ~EUR 228m) and the CEO plans a personal EUR 10m purchase, signaling management confidence. Management rebutted recent short‑seller reports, filed a 6‑K on KYC/compliance and says it does not work with illegal (black‑market) operators, but acknowledged piracy and estimates low‑ to mid‑single‑digit revenue exposure to gray markets — a reputational and regulatory risk.

revenue exposure to gray markets — a reputational and regulatory risk. Accelerating commercialization of the IMG rights and product integrations — >75% of core betting clients consuming IMG content, expectation to exceed the 25% synergy target, and streaming volume growth (from ~525k to >700k matches) plus active discussions to monetize prediction markets.

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Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRAD stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. 2,104,786 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,817. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRAD

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,674 shares of the company's stock worth $287,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,037 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,175,498 shares of the company's stock worth $85,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,988,207 shares of the company's stock worth $80,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,759,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,819,000 after acquiring an additional 584,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 491.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,728,426 shares of the company's stock worth $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,263 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Sportradar Group

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About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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