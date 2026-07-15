Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the company's previous close.

SRAD has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.60. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sportradar Group

In related news, Director Rajani Ramanathan purchased 8,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $99,957.47. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,448.03. This represents a 25.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Fleet purchased 7,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 160,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,913.29. This represents a 5.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms, including Hagens Berman, Kahn Swick & Foti, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reminded investors of a pending securities class action against Sportradar and a July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal uncertainty in focus. Article Title

Multiple firms, including Hagens Berman, Kahn Swick & Foti, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reminded investors of a pending securities class action against Sportradar and a July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal uncertainty in focus. Negative Sentiment: HBSS said it is investigating claims after short-seller reports allegedly exposed illegal gambling ties, which adds reputational risk and could hurt investor confidence in Sportradar. Article Title

HBSS said it is investigating claims after short-seller reports allegedly exposed illegal gambling ties, which adds reputational risk and could hurt investor confidence in Sportradar. Neutral Sentiment: The class period cited in the lawsuits runs from November 7, 2024 to April 21, 2026, so investors from that window are being urged to seek lead-plaintiff status or legal counsel. Article Title

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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