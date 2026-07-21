Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Freedom Capital

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Freedom Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SRAD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRAD

Sportradar Group Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.60. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.Sportradar Group's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley acquired 3,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $49,525.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,685.29. The trade was a 39.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kurtz bought 8,000 shares of Sportradar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,421.63. This trade represents a 36.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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