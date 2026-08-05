Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) CEO Gustav Soderstrom Sells 20,833 Shares

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.24, for a total transaction of $10,567,330.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,216,828.08. This trade represents a 50.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Gustav Soderstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.45, for a total value of $9,967,548.85.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.52, for a total value of $10,344,001.16.

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Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.75. 2,597,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,541. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $748.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $735.00 to $690.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $531.00 to $527.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $630.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,249 shares of the company's stock worth $2,736,450,000 after purchasing an additional 89,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,869,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,247,042,000 after buying an additional 149,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,863,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,663,024,000 after acquiring an additional 133,108 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,512 shares of the company's stock worth $1,547,890,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,450,881 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,251,000 after acquiring an additional 647,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Spotify Technology

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Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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